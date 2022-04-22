Ban lifted on taking bath at night in Courtallam waterfalls

ALL EDITIONS/

The district administration has lifted the curbs on taking bath in the Courtallam falls during night.

In a statement on Friday night, District Collector S. Gopala Sundararaj said bathing in the waterfalls of Courtallam viz. Main Falls, Five Falls, Tiger Falls and Old Courtallam Falls during night had been banned in the wake of COVID-19-related restrictions.

With the number of new COVID-19 cases coming down drastically, the visitors are allowed to take bath in the Five Falls and the Main Falls from April 25 onwards even in the night while the restriction will continue in Old Courtallam Falls and Tiger Falls.

The public, while taking bath in the waterfalls, should strictly follow COVID-19 restrictions like physical distancing, Mr. Gopala Sundararaj said.