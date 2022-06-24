Ban import of cigarette lighters from China

THOOTHUKUDI

The Thoothukudi District Tiny and Small-Scale Industries Association (THUDITSSIA) has urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban the import of cigarette lighters from China, which are gradually killing the domestic safety match industries providing employment to several lakh families.

In a memorandum sent to Prime Minister and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, president of THUDITSSIA K. Nehru Prakash said several lakhs of poor families living in the dry regions of Sivakasi, Virudhunagar, Sattur, Kovilpatti and in Vellore districts depend on safety match industries for their survival. Since there is no farming operation in these places due to lack of adequate rainfall, 650-odd matchbox manufacturing units had been helping these families for the past several decades.

The total investment for these industries is over Rs. 4,000 crore. These units provide jobs to over 5 lakh workers, of whom over 90% are women. Besides meeting 90% of the need for match boxes in the local market, these units fulfil 40% of global needs. Naturally, these units generate income to the tune of Rs. 400 crore annually to the Centre by way of Goods and Service Tax and foreign exchange.

Even as the industry, which has been battling raw material price rise, is gradually recovering from the adverse impact of COVID-19, which derailed the industry for several months, the domestic units are facing serious threat to their survival from plastic cigarette lighters being imported by a few companies from China to be sold in the domestic market.

“We’ve learnt from reliable sources that approximately 860 containers of plastic cigarette lighters, which are equivalent to 1,400 crores of match boxes, have been imported from China in the fiscal 2020 - 2021 with different HSN code with very low value. Further, more quantity has been smuggled into our country which causes loss of income to the Centre,” he said.

The plastic non-biodegradable lighters may help a few traders to amass wealth but the sale of lighters is virtually smothering the manufacture and sale of safety match boxes, loss of employment of lakhs of workers and indirectly affecting the economy of the country by causing huge revenue loss.

“It makes the Indian manufacturing industries to perish while nourishing Chinese manufacturing sector to prosper. This import is a great threat to our industry and challenge to the Prime Minister’s ‘Make in India’ scheme ,” he said.