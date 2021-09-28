Additional ballot papers arrive

Additional ballot papers for the rural local body election in Tirunelveli district arrived here on Tuesday.

In a press release, Collector V. Vishnu said that the district has got 6.73 lakh voters and over 8.25 lakh ballot papers for the election to the post of village panchayat presidents had been received from the State Election Commission.

However, an additional 1.61 lakh ballot papers were received on Tuesday.

Ballot papers for village panchayat ward members in white and blue colours were available in adequate numbers in the district.

Rural local body elections would be held in two phases on October 6 and 9.

The officials who would be involved in election work on the polling day would be given postal ballots by October 5 if they submit their applications seeking the postal ballots.

They need to submit relevant forms with the respective panchayat unions within which they reside by October 2.

Four types of ballots

All the four types of postal ballots would be sent to them by post.

After casting the votes, the officials need to drop the postal ballots at the ballot boxes kept in the respective panchayat union offices.

Personal Assistant to Collectors, Ramlal (Local Body Election) and Sasikala (Development), were present.