Ballot boxes shifted to strong room

Ramanathapuram

After the completion of polling in the first phase of elections to rural local bodies in five unions in the district on Friday evening, the sealed ballot boxes were shifted to the strong rooms in the respective counting centres, amid tight security.

District Election Officer and Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao inspected the sealing of the strong rooms after the ballot boxes were shifted to the Syed Ammal Arts and Science College, one of the counting centres near here on Saturday, in the presence of representatives of political parties.

In the first phase of polling on Friday, elections were held to rural local bodies in five unions – Ramanathapuram, Thirupullani, Mandapam, RS Mangalam and Thiruvadanai and an estimated 68.78% of 4.15 lakh voters, including 1.57 lakh women, exercised their franchise.

The District Election Office has set up counting centres in all the five unions. After the completion of polling process, the sealed ballot boxes were shifted to the counting centres by the zonal teams with police escort. On Saturday, the boxes were shifted to the strong rooms and were sealed in the presence of representatives of contesting candidates and political parties.

After inspecting the sealing of strong rooms, Mr Rao said round-the-clock armed security guards have been posted at all the strong rooms and counting centres. CCTV cameras have also been installed as part of enhanced security, he said. After the completion of second phase of polling on December 30, the votes polled would be taken up for counting on January 2, 2020.

In Sivaganga, District Election Officer and Collector J. Jayakanthan inspected the shifting of ballot boxes and sealing of strong rooms. Five unions – Sivaganga, Thirupuvanam, Manamadurai, Ilayankudi and Kalayarkoil were covered in the district during the first phase of elections to rural local bodies. An estimated 73.4% of 4.14 lakh voters, including 1.65 lakh women, exercised their franchise in the first phase.

Dindigul

As per finalised official figures, Dindigul district recorded 76.08% polling in the first phase of local body polls held for seven unions on Friday. The ballot boxes for all the unions have been safely kept and locked in strong rooms at colleges and schools in the respective areas.

Batlagundu union recorded 79.44%, Dindigul recorded 69.16% and Reddiarchatram recorded 78.11%, while Athoor recorded 76.74%, Nilakottai recorded 78.33% and Natham and Sanarpatti recorded 77.06% and 77.33%, respectively.

In the first phase, 63 candidates fought for 13 posts of district panchayat councillor, 493 candidates fought for 125 posts of union councillor and one candidate has been elected unopposed.

Six people have won unopposed among 144 posts for panchayat president and 567 candidates fought for the remaining 138 posts. Similarly, 160 candidates have won unopposed among 1401 posts of panchayat ward member and 4126 candidates contested for the remaining 1241 posts.

Voters cast their votes across 160 polling booths and after the polls, the ballot boxes were taken to the respective counting centres. The boxes from Dindigul union have been kept at MVM Government Arts College for Women. The counting centres and strongrooms have been fitted with CCTV cameras for security.

Theni

Theni district recorded a final polling percentage of 75.14%. The two unions of Andipatti and Kadamalaikundu-Mayiladumparai that went to polls in the first phase, recorded 76.74% and 72.73%, respectively.

The preparations are on for the second phase to be held on Monday. Elections materials are being despatched to various booths in the remaining unions in Theni and Dindigul. There are many hill villages in Bodi union such as Ooradi, Oothukadu, Kaaripattu and Central station, where the materials are being sent on horseback through mule tracks.