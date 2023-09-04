HamberMenu
’Balalayam’ performed at Meenakshi Temple

September 04, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
‘Balalayam’ being performed at Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai on Monday.

‘Balalayam’ being performed at Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Chanting hymns at the specially erected “yaga kundams” and performing arathis, ‘balalayam’ was performed in a grand manner at Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai on Monday.

The temple priests performed the ‘balalayam’ to the five gopurams signalling the beginning of the works for ‘kumbabishekam.’ The yaga kundam pujas began on Sunday at the shrine in which vedic priests performed special pujas and mahadeeparadana.

The last kumbabishekam was performed on April 8, 2009 at the Meenakshi Temple, HR and CE officials said and added that as per the agama sastra, such kumbabishekams are conducted every 12 years.

The State government had earmarked funds for carrying out repairs and renovations of the temple (tirupani) for the kumbabishekam. According to the officials, renovation works at the Veera Vasantharayar Mandapam, where a fire damaged the structures in 2018, was in full swing.

Between 9.30 a.m. and 10.15 a.m, the ‘balalayam’ was performed for the five gopurams. Minister P. Moorthy, Collector M. S. Sangeetha, Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth, MLA M. Boominathan, Rukmini (wife of late Assembly Speaker PTR Palanivel Rajan) and senior officials from the HR and CE department participated.

