Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple priests on Monday performed the ‘balalayam’ to the gopurams and golden vimanas of the temple signalling the beginning of the works for ‘kumbabishekam.’

Chanting hymns and performing arathis, the ‘balalayam’ was performed in a grand manner on the temple premises in the presence of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department officials, staff members, temple trustees, and board members and devotees.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.