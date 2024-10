Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple priests on Monday performed the ‘balalayam’ to the gopurams and golden vimanas of the temple signalling the beginning of the works for ‘kumbabishekam.’

Chanting hymns and performing arathis, the ‘balalayam’ was performed in a grand manner on the temple premises in the presence of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department officials, staff members, temple trustees, and board members and devotees.