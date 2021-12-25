Bala Sabha held in Palani

DINDIGUL

A municipal-level ‘Bala Sabha’ was conducted by Dindigul District Child Protection Unit and the Palani Municipality as per the direction of the Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

The event was held following the State government’s announcement of the Tamil Nadu State Policy for Children, 2021. Over 300 children from various wards in Palani municipality, along with teachers and parents, attended the event.

The programme aimed at creating an awareness of various important issues. The participants welcomed the State Policy for Children and also passed a few resolutions. They agreed to conduct the event at least twice a year.

The Social Welfare Department was urged to create a database on different age categories of children, from 1 to 5 years, 6 to 12 years and 12 to 18 years in order to protect them and prevent child marriages, child labour, teenage pregnancy and school dropouts.

Bala Sabhas should be given legal status and monitored for effective functioning, said Member of the Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights V. Ramaraj.

The Child Welfare Police Officers and the Extension Officers of the Social Welfare Department should monitor the functioning at various levels, he said.