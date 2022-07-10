Bakrid celebrated with religious fervour

Muslims offer prayer on the occasion of Bakrid at Idgah Grounds in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Over 1,200 Muslims gathered at the Idgah Grounds in Madurai to offer special prayers in view of Bakrid, marking the spirit of sacrifice here on Sunday.

Muslims also gathered for special prayers in more than 30 mosques in the city including Muni Salai, K. Pudur, Mattuthavani, S.S. Colony, Bibikulam etc.

Government Kazi of Madurai A. Syed Khaja Mueenudeen said that the festival was celebrated in a grand manner this year when compared to the last two years in view of restrictions in place due to the spread of COVID-19.

Goats and cows were sacrificed after prayers and these were shared with friends and the needy, he said. “The festival symbolises the readiness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his only son at the Almighty Allah’s command,” he added.

T. Seeni Syed Amma, a resident of Ilangiyendal, said that the significance of the day lies in re-iterating the value of following sacrifice and charity to reaffirm their faith in Allah and the Quran. “The festival also marks the culmination of the holy Haj pilgrimage,” she said.