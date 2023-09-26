HamberMenu
Bakery sealed for selling cakes with fungi

September 26, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Food Safety Department officials have sealed a bakery for reportedly selling cakes with fungi.

Following complaints from the public, surprise check was conducted in a bakery at Muthiahapuram near here on Tuesday by the Food Safety Department officials, led by District Designated Officer Mariappan.

The officials found that the cakes prepared on Sunday had not been preserved in proper temperature and had been sold to the consumers. Moreover, fungi were found in the cakes kept in the bakery for sale.

 Besides cancelling the food safety license of the bakery, the owner has been told to close down the shop for carrying out due maintenance to ensure food safety. Moreover, 9 kg cakes, 5 litres of ghee and 2.50 litres of milkshakes were destroyed.

 “The sample lifted from the bakery has been sent for analysis and due legal action will follow based on the analysis report. The bakers should preserve the cakes in the right temperature and the mandatory information like date of manufacturing, expiry date and other information should be displayed with every bakery product. The workers of the bakery with safety gadgets should always carry the medical certificate certifying them that they were devoid of contagious diseases. The bakery products should be properly protected and expired products should be removed immediately from the shelf,” Dr. Mariappan said.

 He said food safety complaints can be registered through 94440 42322 or 86808 00900.

