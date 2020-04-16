Bakers are happy to open shop, but have some issues

Bakers in the city have welcomed the government’s decision to permit bakeries to function from 6 a.m to 1 p.m. However they have some issued to be sorted out.

The bakeries opened for business after cleaning and sanitising their premises, after having been shut down for a few weeks in the wake of the nationwide lockdown to the prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Consumers have started trickling in. “While maida and sugar can be purchased, there is scarcity of other raw materials such as yeast,” says D. Bala Ganesh, secretary of Madurai Bakery Association. “We have asked the Collector for issuance of passes to the bakery staff so that they can come to work and return home without hassle,” he says. Even if these hurdles are sorted out, people must come in good numbers for the bakers to break even.

N.M. P. Gunasekaran of NMP Bakery says, “Bread and bun are essential commodities. We received a decent number of customers and we urged them to maintain personal distancing. We functioned with only four staff. I’ve asked staff from Sholavandan and Othakadai not to come for work as they will find it difficult to travel. I gave them half-a-month salary in advance so that they can meet their expenses. We have to manage with minimum manpower,” he says.

A.R.M. Ramasamy, treasurer of Madurai Bakery Association, says bakery products are essential commodities. Elders, children and sick people need bread and bun. The bakery staff are relieved that they can get back to work.

However, Sudarsan of the Blaack Forest Bakery says it will be a challenge to depute staff to his five branches and the baking unit. The staff residing in the containment zones will find it difficult to come to work.