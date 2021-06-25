Bail denied to ex Minister

The Principal Sessions Court on Friday dismissed the bail petition filed by former AIADMK Minister M. Manikandan. Dismissing his bail petition, Principal Sessions Judge R.Selvakumar pointed out that the High Court discussed the case at length and held that the offence under Section 37 (punishment for rape) IPC was made out with available materials. A Malaysian-Indian woman, an actor, complained to police that the former Minister had cheated her after having been in a live-in relationship with her for a few years.