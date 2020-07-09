Inspector’s bail plea adjourned

THOOTHUKUDI

09 July 2020

The Principal Sessions Court here on Thursday adjourned to July 13 the hearing on the bail petition filed by Sridhar, the suspended Inspector of Police of Sattankulam, who has been arrested in connection with the twin custodial deaths case along with two sub-inspectors, a special sub-inspector, a head-constable and five policemen.

Though other accused in this case – Sub-Inspectors Balakrishnan and Raghu Ganesh, head constable Murugan and constable Muthuraj – were expected to file their bail petitions, Sridhar opted for early relief.

The CBI is likely to formally take over the case on Friday as Investigating Officer and Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Shukla is expected to arrive here tomorrow. So, the CBI will start the investigation afresh after going through documents and evidence to be handed over by the CB-CID.

The last minute arrest of five more policemen by the CB-CID has taken many by surprise. The detainees – Special Sub-Inspector of Police Pauldurai, constables Chelladurai, Saamadurai, Veyilumuthu and Francis Thomas – have been booked under Sections 302, 201, 342 read with 107 of Indian Penal Code.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Hema, late Wednesday night, remanded all of them till July 23. When the arrested policemen were taken to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital around 10.30 p.m. for the mandatory health screening usually done before detainees are remanded in judicial custody, an enraged Pauldurai started shouting at the policemen escorting him and at journalists.

“I’m no way connected to this case. I’ve been falsely implicated,” he shouted before Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi Rural, Ponnarasu, and others calmed him down.

Since Pauldurai anf Francis Thomas have co-morbidities, they were admitted in the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, now housing 650-odd COVID -19 patients, while others were taken to the Thoothukudi District Jail at Paeroorani off Palayamkottai highway.