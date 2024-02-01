ADVERTISEMENT

Bail pleas of Sattankulam case accused dismissed

February 01, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Justice G. Ilangovan of Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed the two petitions seeking bail filed by S. Sridhar, a police officer accused in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks.

Sridhar and the other accused in the case are lodged in Madurai Central Prison. In December 2023, the High Court granted four months additional time to the First Additional District and Sessions Court in Madurai to complete the trial in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US