Bail pleas of Sattankulam case accused dismissed

February 01, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - MADURAI

Justice G. Ilangovan of Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed the two petitions seeking bail filed by S. Sridhar, a police officer accused in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks.

Sridhar and the other accused in the case are lodged in Madurai Central Prison. In December 2023, the High Court granted four months additional time to the First Additional District and Sessions Court in Madurai to complete the trial in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case.