Bail plea of ‘Savukku’ Shankar in ganja case dismissed

Published - June 16, 2024 12:22 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Principal Special Court in Madurai for cases under the Essential Commodities and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act on Saturday dismissed the bail petition filed by YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar who was arrested and remanded in judicial custody in connection with a ganja case registered by the Theni police.

On May 6, the Theni district police arrested one Mahendran from Kamudi in Ramanathapuram district, on the charge that he had supplied ganja to Mr. Shankar and his accomplices. About 2.6 kg of ganja was seized from him. Special Court judge M. Chenkamalaselvan dismissed Mr. Shankar’s bail petition.

However, the court granted bail to Mahendran with certain conditions. Mr. Shankar was earlier arrested by the Coimbatore police on the charge of making derogatory comments against women police personnel and remanded in judicial custody.

