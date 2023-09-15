HamberMenu
Bail plea of Sattankulam case accused dismissed

September 15, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday dismissed the petition seeking bail filed by suspended Inspector of Police S. Sridhar, one of the accused in the case of Sattankulam custodial deaths of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks.

Justice G. Ilangovan dismissed the bail petition filed by Sridhar. Both the CBI and J. Selvarani, wife of Jayaraj and mother of Benicks, opposed the bail petition. Earlier, a coordinate Bench of the court had dismissed the bail petition of Raghu Ganesh, another accused in the case.

The court had directed the First Additional District and Sessions Court in Madurai to explore the possibility of conducting the trial proceedings in the case on a day-to-day basis.

