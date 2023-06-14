June 14, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail petition filed by Raghu Ganesh, an accused in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks.

Justice K. Murali Shankar observed that the petitioner was working in the police department along with the witnesses - police officials, who are yet to be cross-examined and examined. “There is every possibility to influence the witnesses or tamper with the evidence which is likely to affect the ongoing trial and the case of the prosecution,” he said.

Considering the facts and circumstances of the case and also the gravity and seriousness of the offence alleged against the petitioner, the court was not inclined to grant bail to the petitioner, the court observed and dismissed the petition. The CBI and Selvarani, wife of Jayaraj and mother of Benicks, had objected to the bail petition filed by Raghu Ganesh.