Bail plea of Sattankulam case accused dismissed

April 24, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the bail petition of suspended Police Inspector S. Sridhar, one of the accused in the case of Sattankulam custodial deaths of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks.

Justice G. Ilangovan dismissed the petition filed by Sridhar. The Central Bureau of Investigation and J. Selvarani, wife of Jayaraj, opposed the bail petition of the suspended Police Inspector. The trial in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case is pending before the Ist Additional District and Sessions court in Madurai.

In his petition, Sridhar had said that the examination of 47 witnesses in the case took three years and the examination of the remaining witnesses would take more time. The petitioner said that he has been jailed for almost three years. He was a police officer and apart from the Sattankulam case, he had no other antecedent or criminal record, he had added.

CONNECT WITH US