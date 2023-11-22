ADVERTISEMENT

Bail plea of man accused in drug case dismissed

November 22, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the bail petition filed by a man who was arrested and remanded in judicial custody for possession of 1.5 kg of ganja and 100 grams of magic mushroom.

Justice V. Sivagnanam dismissed the petition filed by K. Anandakumar of Kodaikanal in Dindigul district. The petitioner, the main accused in the case, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on February 12 for the offences punishable under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

While the prosecution stated that the petitioner was found in illegal possession of 1.5 kg of ganja and 100 grams of magic mushroom, the petitioner claimed that he was innocent and falsely implicated in the case.

The State submitted that if the petitioner was released on bail there was every possibility of him absconding and committing the offences of similar nature. It was also submitted that there was every possibility of him interfering with the investigation.

It was further submitted that the quantity involved in the case was commercial quantity which attracted Section 37 of the NDPS Act.

