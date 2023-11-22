HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bail plea of man accused in drug case dismissed

November 22, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the bail petition filed by a man who was arrested and remanded in judicial custody for possession of 1.5 kg of ganja and 100 grams of magic mushroom.

Justice V. Sivagnanam dismissed the petition filed by K. Anandakumar of Kodaikanal in Dindigul district. The petitioner, the main accused in the case, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on February 12 for the offences punishable under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

While the prosecution stated that the petitioner was found in illegal possession of 1.5 kg of ganja and 100 grams of magic mushroom, the petitioner claimed that he was innocent and falsely implicated in the case.

The State submitted that if the petitioner was released on bail there was every possibility of him absconding and committing the offences of similar nature. It was also submitted that there was every possibility of him interfering with the investigation.

It was further submitted that the quantity involved in the case was commercial quantity which attracted Section 37 of the NDPS Act.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.