Bail petitions of Sattankulam case accused dismissed

03 November 2020 20:49 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail petitions of suspended policemen Ragu Ganesh and Murugan accused in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan dismissed the two bail petitions. Assistant Solicitor General L. Victoria Gowri informed the court that Ragu Ganesh was involved in more than one instance of custodial torture and the same was under probe.

In the case of Murugan, she submitted that he was involved in registering a false case against the traders despite the fact that Jayaraj and Benicks did not violate any COVID-19 lockdown rules. She also informed the court that the trial in case would commence soon.