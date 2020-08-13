Bail petitions of Sattankulam case accused dismissed

Madurai

13 August 2020 21:19 IST

The Madurai District Court on Thursday dismissed the bail petitions of S. Sridhar and S.Veilmuthu, policemen accused in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benciks.

Dismissing the bail petitions, Sessions Judge M. Thandavan considered the gravity of the offence and observed that the investigation in the case was in the initial stage and if released on bail the petitioners could tamper with the witness.

Special Public Prosecutor for CBI cases S. Vijayan argued that the petitioners had brutally tortured the traders with deadly weapons and caused their death. In the final post-mortem certificate that was received, it was stated that the traders would have died due to the complications of the injuries sustained by them, he said.

