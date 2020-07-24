Bail petitions dismissed

Madurai

The Madurai District Court dismissed the bail petitions filed by Thomas Francis and Muthuraj, constables, accused in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks, on Friday.

Sessions Judge M. Thandavan dismissed the bail petitions taking into account that the investigation in the case was in the initial stage. The prosecution had strongly opposed the granting of bail.

Earlier, the bail petition of constable Murugan was dismissed by the Sessions Judge. In an intervening petition, the family members of Jayaraj and Benicks had opposed the granting of bail to the accused and said that their lives had been ruined.