Bail petition of Sattankulam case accused dismissed

The Madurai District Court dismissed the bail petition filed by Murugan, one of the constables accused in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks, on Thursday.

Sessions Judge M. Thandavan while dismissing the petition observed that considering the gravity of the offence and strong objection raised by the prosecution, the petition deserved to be dismissed. The judge took into account that the investigation was in the initial stage.

Head constable Murugan, in his petition, said that he had not committed any offence. He claimed that Jayaraj and Benicks had died of sickness and sought bail. However, the prosecution opposed granting of bail.

The Special Public Prosecutor argued that investigation in the case was not complete and if the petitioner was released on bail, he may tamper with evidences and may intimidate the witnesses.

Family members of Jayaraj and Benicks also filed an intervening petition opposing the grant of bail to the accused. They said that the duo were tortured in illegal custody and the lives of the family members had been ruined.