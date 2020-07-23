Bail petition of Sattankulam case accused dismissed

The Madurai District Court dismissed the bail petition filed by Murugan, one of the constables accused in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks, on Thursday.
Sessions Judge M. Thandavan while dismissing the petition observed that considering the gravity of the offence and strong objection raised by the prosecution, the petition deserved to be dismissed. The judge took into account that the investigation was in the initial stage.
Head constable Murugan, in his petition, said that he had not committed any offence. He claimed that Jayaraj and Benicks had died of sickness and sought bail. However, the prosecution opposed granting of bail.
The Special Public Prosecutor argued that investigation in the case was not complete and if the petitioner was released on bail, he may tamper with evidences and may intimidate the witnesses.
Family members of Jayaraj and Benicks also filed an intervening petition opposing the grant of bail to the accused. They said that the duo were tortured in illegal custody and the lives of the family members had been ruined.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath