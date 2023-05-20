ADVERTISEMENT

Bail petition of accused in Nagercoil sexual harassment case dismissed

May 20, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the bail petition filed by Kasi alias Suji, the main accused in the Nagercoil sexual harassment case.

Justice T.V. Thamilselvi, considering the seriousness and gravity of the allegations against the petitioner, said that the court was not inclined to grant bail to the petitioner.

The case of the prosecution is that the main accused Kasi befriended women from affluent families. After getting into a relationship with them, he would establish physical intimacy, record the act and threaten them.

It is said that he had extracted several lakhs of rupees from the women. The court took note of the fact that his earlier bail petition was dismissed and the court had elaborately discussed the bad conduct of the petitioner.

The petitioner was involved in five other cases and spoiled the lives of the victims. The court observed that if the petitioner was released on bail, there is every likelihood of tampering with the evidence.

