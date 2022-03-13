Bail granted 

Granting bail to accused who were in illegal possession of liquor bottles, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed them to pay a sum of ₹20,000 to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court Advocates Welfare Fund.

Justice K. Murali Shankar granted bail with certain conditions to the accused Subramaniyan and Shanmugan from Thanjavur district. The two accused were in illegal possession of 192 liquor bottles. They were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on February 24.

It was submitted that similar cases were registered against Subramaniyan and there were no previous cases against Shanmugan. They were directed to report before the local police daily for thirty days and thereafter as and when required for interrogation.