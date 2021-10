Madurai

28 October 2021 22:40 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to an accused in the financial fraud case involving the ‘Helicopter Brothers’ of Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district.

Justice B. Pugalendhi granted bail to S. Sivam. The accused is said to be a friend of the ‘Helicopter Brothers,’ M. R. Ganesh and M. R. Swaminathan.

