Bail granted to two accused after they undertake to construct toilet on government school premises

January 06, 2024 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court granted bail with conditions to two accused who were arrested and remanded in judicial custody for the possession of banned tobacco products after they had undertaken to construct toilet facilities on a Government Higher Secondary School premises in Sivaganga district.

Justice M. Dhandapani granted bail to the accused Malairaj and Subbaiya alias Francis. The case of the prosecution is that the petitioners had possession of banned tobacco products and were selling it to school students. The petitioners were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on December 4 last year.

The petitioners had undertaken to construct toilet facilities at the Government Higher Secondary School in Anumanthakudi in Sivaganga district. The court directed the petitioners to construct the toilet facilities on the school premises in six weeks. The two accused were also directed to appear before the Devakottai police twice every day till further orders.

