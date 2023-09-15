Bail granted to man accused of smuggling live red-eared slider turtles

September 15, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with certain conditions to a man from Tiruchi district. Customs Air Intelligence Unit, Tiruchi, had seized 6,850 live red-eared slider turtles from the man and a co-passenger on June 23 at the Tiruchi International Airport.

Justice G. Ilangovan granted bail with certain conditions to Mohamed Hasan, the second accused in the case. His earlier bail petition was dismissed on the grounds that the first accused Habeeb Nashtar was a habitual offender.

Taking into account that the petitioner was a first time offender, the court granted him bail with certain conditions. He was directed to appear before the police concerned every day till further orders.

The two passengers had arrived at the Tiruchi International Airport from Kuala Lumpur. The case of the prosecution is that the officials intercepted the two passengers and examined their luggage. They found small sized live turtles concealed in boxes. The officials also found foreign currency equivalent to ₹ 57,441. The two passengers were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

