Bail granted in human trafficking case

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to an accused in the human trafficking case involving 23 Sri Lankan nationals who illegally landed in Madurai. The probe in the case is yet to be completed.

Justice B. Pugalendhi took note of the fact that the Q Branch police were yet to complete the investigation in the case and the accused Baskaran had spent at least 125 days in judicial custody. Therefore, he was entitled for statutory bail, the judge said.

It is said that the Sri Lankan nationals believed the words of another Sri Lankan national Kannan alias Mayuran, who had promised them lucrative jobs in Canada. He had taken them in three fibre boats on April 27 and dropped them in a launch in mid-sea.

They arrived in Thoothukudi on April 28. The Sri Lankan nationals then reached Madurai secretly. It was alleged that they were not provided proper food and accommodation in Madurai. Based on secret information, Q Branch police arrested the accused in the case, including the Sri Lankan nationals.