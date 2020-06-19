Bail for Tasmac salesman

Granting bail to a salesman of a Tasmac outlet who illegally sold liquor during the COVID-19 lockdown in Ramanathapuram district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed him and another salesman, the co-accused in the case to pay a sum of ₹50,000 each towards COVID-19 relief fund.
Justice M. Dhandapani granting bail to Kottaisamy directed him, the main accused in the case and Poosaidurai to pay a sum of ₹50,000 each to the Dean, Ramanathapuram Medical College Hospital, for the purpose of providing adequate facilities for health workers, who were the frontline warriors in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was said that the duo, both working as salesmen in a Tasamc outlet had illegally sold liquor worth ₹7.72 lakh during the lockdown period. After the men were caught selling liquor in black, complaints were lodged against them. Following a search, ₹6.55 lakh was recovered from them and the remaining ₹1.17 lakh was yet to be recovered.
The court granting bail to the petitioner with conditions directed him to pay the remaining amount within a period of two weeks. He was also directed to cooperate with the investigation and not to abscond either during investigation or trial. If the petitioner absconds then appropriate action can be taken against him in accordance with law, the court said.
