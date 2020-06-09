Bail for murder case accused

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to a murder case accused after he agreed to remit ₹50,000, which the court said should be used for the welfare of leprosy patients.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan granted bail to Selvarasu from Madurai district, one of the accused in a murder case and directed the Madurai District Legal Services Authority to withdraw the amount and spend it for the welfare of the inmates of the Government Leprosy Home in the district.

It was said that earlier Selvarasu had absconded, leading to the split-up of the trial case. Two other accused were tried separately and acquitted in the case.