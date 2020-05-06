Bail for man who demanded sovereignty for T.N.

MADURAI

The Ramanathapuram District Court has granted bail to a man who was booked for a speech that he live-streamed on Facebook, calling for Tamil Nadu as an independent sovereign entity.

Principal District and Sessions Judge R. Shanmugasundaram granted bail to advocate G. Thirumurugan from R.S. Mangalam, who is State general secretary of Thamizhar Katchi. The case of the prosecution was that the petitioner live-streamed on Facebook a speech in praise of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam and the Tamil Nadu Liberation Army. He allegedly called for a separate State of Tamil Nadu, to be achieved through revolution.

The Public Prosecutor argued that the petitioner, in his speech, made a direct threat to the integrity, security and the sovereignty of the country. It was also submitted that already 14 cases were pending against him.

The petitioner claimed that he had actively participated in protests for various causes. He said a false case was foisted on him with political motive as he had raised his voice against a multi-crore industrial project in the district.

He said his intention was not to threaten the integrity, security and the sovereignty of the country, but he had only exercised the freedom of expression guaranteed under the Constitution.

With a substantial portion of the investigation complete, no purpose would be served in keeping the petitioner behind bars, the Judge said, and granted bail to the petitioner with the condition that he had to remain indoors and come out of his house only to buy essential commodities. He was directed to appear before the police concerned every day after the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown was lifted and not to tamper with evidence or witness. The petitioner was also directed not to abscond during trial.

The petitioner was further directed to execute own bond for ₹20,000, appear before the Judicial Magistrate on May 21 and execute a fresh bond of ₹20,000. If the petitioner failed to comply with the conditions, the bail order would stand dismissed, the judge said.