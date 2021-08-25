Bail for couple accused in illegal adoption case

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to a couple accused of illegal adoption of a child sold to them by Idhayam Trust director G.R. Sivakumar.

Justice B. Pugalendhi granted bail to the couple with conditions. The court took into account the fact that the couple were childless and had applied for adoption through various modes. They believed that the adoption was legal.

The key accused in the case were Sivakumar and his associate Madarsha. A woman who was unable to maintain her children had handed them over to the home run by the trust. Sivakumar claimed that one infant died of COVID-19 and then sold that infant.

He said the infant was infected with COVID-19 and said he was taking it for treatment to the hospital. Later, he told the woman that her baby died and the final rites were performed as per COVID-19 protocol.

Suspecting the activities of Sivakumar, the woman lodged a complaint. It was found out that the infant was sold to a childless couple. During the investigation it was brought to light that another infant was sold to another couple.

The petitioners said they were innocent and had submitted applications to hospitals and orphanages to adopt a child legally. Sivakumar sold the child to them and said all legal formalities would be completed.

He told them that there was a delay in completing the formalities as courts were not functioning due to the pandemic situation. Believing him they signed the documents and took the infant with them.

The court was told that the investigation was yet to be completed.