Bail for accused in cracker unit fire accident case

19 November 2021 22:35 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to one of the accused in the Rajammal Fireworks cracker unit fire accident case. A total of 14 people were killed and five persons were injured in the incident that took place on March 20, 2020 in Virudhunagar district.

Justice K. Murali Shankar granted bail with conditions to Selvi, one of the accused. It is said that she owned part of the business. The court was told that the investigation was completed and a charge sheet was filed before the court concerned.

The court took into account the fact that the accused was in judicial custody from October 22, 2021 and the main accused in the case had paid a compensation amount of ₹2 lakh each to the family members of the deceased.

Taking note of the fact that there was no previous case of similar or serious nature against the petitioner, the court granted her bail with conditions. She was directed to report before the trial court daily and appear for interrogation whenever required.

The State submitted that due to negligent handling of the explosives and violation in the norms, the explosion took place in the cracker unit that resulted in the death of 14 people and five persons were seriously injured.