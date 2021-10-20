Bail denied

Madurai

20 October 2021 22:48 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday denied bail to British national A. Jonathan Thorn. He was arrested by ‘Q Branch’ police while he attempted to hire a boat to illegally sail to Sri Lanka from Thoothukudi.

Justice B. Pugalendhi said considering the conduct of the petitioner, his presence in Thoothukudi and the possession of foreign currency, the court was not inclined to grant bail and sought a report on progress of investigation.

The petitioner was arrested by Q Branch police for alleged offences under the Passports Act. It was said he made arrangements to illegally sail to Sri Lanka from Thoothukudi.

It was said that he had also made arrangements to pay ₹1 lakh to the boat owner and it was organised by a Sri Lankan national.

The petitioner said he was innocent and had no previous case against him in Tamil Nadu. The bail petition was dismissed.

He was remanded in judicial custody in Puzhal Central Prison, Chennai.