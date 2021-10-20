Madurai

Bail denied

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday denied bail to British national A. Jonathan Thorn. He was arrested by ‘Q Branch’ police while he attempted to hire a boat to illegally sail to Sri Lanka from Thoothukudi.

Justice B. Pugalendhi said considering the conduct of the petitioner, his presence in Thoothukudi and the possession of foreign currency, the court was not inclined to grant bail and sought a report on progress of investigation.

The petitioner was arrested by Q Branch police for alleged offences under the Passports Act. It was said he made arrangements to illegally sail to Sri Lanka from Thoothukudi.

It was said that he had also made arrangements to pay ₹1 lakh to the boat owner and it was organised by a Sri Lankan national.

The petitioner said he was innocent and had no previous case against him in Tamil Nadu. The bail petition was dismissed.

He was remanded in judicial custody in Puzhal Central Prison, Chennai.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2021 10:48:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/bail-denied/article37098382.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY