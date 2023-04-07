HamberMenu
Bail denied to Assistant Professor accused of hurling casteist slur on SC student

April 07, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Third Additional District and Sessions Judge (PCR) J. Rathika on Thursday dismissed the bail petition filed by J. Shunmugaraja, an Assistant Professor of Madurai Kamaraj University, who has been accused of abusing a Scheduled Caste student by using her caste name.

The case of the prosecution is that the accused abused the student by using her caste name in 2021. The petitioner said he was innocent and had not committed any offence. The counsel representing the student submitted that the witness in the case was being threatened by the friends of the accused and was compelled to settle the issue.

The judge observed that the petitioner was an Assistant Professor in a famous university and the allegations against him were very serious in nature. Investigation was at a very preliminary stage. Observing that at this stage it was stated that the friends of the petitioner threatened the witness to compromise, the judge dismissed the bail petition.

Nagamalai Pudukottai Police had registered a case against Shunmugaraja under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on March 30.

