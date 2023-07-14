HamberMenu
Bail condition for BJP State secretary modified

July 14, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday modified the bail condition imposed on BJP State secretary S.G. Suryah. He was directed to appear before the Cyber Crime Police in Chennai instead of Madurai.

Justice G. Ilangovan modified the bail condition imposed on the petitioner, who had sought modification of the condition imposed on him by the Judicial Magistrate I, Madurai, as he had to take care of his differently abled mother and 100-year-old grandfather, who were residing in Chennai.

In June, Mr. Suryah was arrested by a team of Madurai Cyber Crime Police from his residence in Chennai for a social media post against Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan. He was booked under different sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

The Judicial Magistrate I, Madurai, granted him conditional bail. He was directed to appear before the Cyber Crime Police in Madurai at 10 a.m. daily for a month.

The petitioner said he had complied with the condition for 10 days. However, with no one to take care of his mother and grandfather, he sought modification of the condition. Earlier, the Madurai Principal Sessions Court dismissed his petition seeking modification of the condition.

