Bail conditions for another student relaxed

MADURAI
After the bail conditions of three students involved in the NEET impersonation case were relaxed, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court granted a similar relief to another student on Thursday.
Justice G.R. Swaminathan relaxed the bail conditions for the student and asked him to appear before the CB-CID police as and when required by them. He was earlier directed to appear before the investigating agency daily.
