Bail conditions for another student relaxed

After the bail conditions of three students involved in the NEET impersonation case were relaxed, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court granted a similar relief to another student on Thursday.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan relaxed the bail conditions for the student and asked him to appear before the CB-CID police as and when required by them. He was earlier directed to appear before the investigating agency daily.

