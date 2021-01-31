Bad roads give nightmares to residents

THOOTHUKUDI

After the rains stopped, 90 % of the roads had turned dusty with cracks and potholes, leading to hardships to residents and motorists.

With the north east monsoon, the city and peripheries experienced severe rainfall during November-December 2020. When the rains stopped, the unseasonal rainfall for about 10 days in January led to chaos. Many dwellings were inundated. Low lying areas were under water for about a week or even more.

The Corporation authorities used 150 giant size motors to pump the rain water out. Though there was relief, thickly populated zones and low lying areas such as Dhanasekaran Nagar, Muthammal Colony, Ram Nagar, Kurinji Nagar, Bryant Nagar among others continued to have nightmares to tell.

While the civic authorities were promising to give relief soon, motorists complained of vehicles getting damaged, especially, on the Thoothukudi-Tiruchendur stretch, George Road and the Agsar paint roundabout were either bad or worse.

Except for a few arterial stretches, 90 % of the roads in the city and peripheries had worn out, the residents voiced unanimously.

A retired government official in Rahmath Nagar said that the NE monsoon brought rains and woes. Every season, the officials would promise, but had not kept their word. With fading memories of the people, the lackadaisical attitude of the officials had gone unnoticed, he charged and requested anonymity.

The residents of Millerpuram, Anna Nagar, Toovipuram and Chidambara Nagar said that gutter water mixed with potable water. The civic authorities were informed about the issue, but they were yet to address, they claimed.

The Corporation, which has been already carrying out digging works under the Smart City Project, even the main roads like VVD Road, VE Road, Tiruchendur Road were not fit for riding. Motorists with orthopedic and spondylitis issues may run a risk of breaking their neck and back, DMK MLA Geetha Jeevan said.

When The Hindu contacted, Corporation Commissioner V P Jayaseelan said on Sunday that they have drained the rain water completely. Preliminary assessment on the damages to the roads have been taken. A proposal to the tune of Rs 18 crore had been sent to the State government for approval for laying roads.

In the meantime, the authorities would very soon identify the bad stretches and lay or repair them on a war footing, he assured and sought the cooperation of the motorists and residents.