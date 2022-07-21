Bad road irks drivers of oil tankers in Tirunelveli

Condemning the pathetic condition of a badly damaged road being used by them everyday, oil tanker lorry drivers struck work for a while on Wednesday.

Drivers of oil tankers said around 100 tankers from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Virudhhunagar and Ramanathapuram districts use Sripuram – Oorudaiyaarpuram – Thatchanallur stretch (Sivasakthi Theatre Road) everyday to reach oil depots of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited in Thatchanallur for taking the fuel to various outlets in these six districts.

The dilapidated Sivasakthi Theatre Road at Sreepuram in Tirunelveli poses a serious threat to motorists. | Photo Credit: A. Shaikmohideen

Despite the road in a bad condition for more than two years, the tanker lorries, carrying highly inflammable cargo, have to use it. “Apart from accidents, the life of tyres of oil tankers using this road everyday becomes very short. Even though we have submitted petitions to the corporation appealing to the officials to repair the road, it has not been done so far. We decided to strike work on Wednesday and are prepared to extend the protest indefinitely until the road is re-laid,” said a driver.

After parking oil tankers along this dangerous stretch, the drivers gathered to stage a demonstration on the busy Swami Nellaiyappar High Road. However, corporation officials rushed to the spot and promised the drivers that work on re-laying the road would commence shortly.

Accepting the assurance, the oil tanker lorry drivers withdrew their agitation.