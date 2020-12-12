Bad condition of roads deplored

Madurai

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) members, led by its district secretary R. Vijayarajan, petitioned Madurai Corporation Commissioner here on Friday, highlighting the abysmal condition of roads in Madurai city.

While several roads have remained damaged for a long period of time, the condition of these roads has deteriorated following the recent rains. Most of these roads have developed potholes and craters, causing severe inconvenience to road users, said Mr. Vijayarajan.

“Whenever it rains, stagnant water fills these potholes, making it difficult for vehicle users to identify danger spots,” he added.

Whenever roads are dug for laying underground drainage pipelines or underground cables for telephone connections, they are not properly closed. As a result, huge pits are formed in the roads whenever vehicles travel on them. Private contractors as well as corporation officials do not take steps to address the issue.

Roads near Periyar bus stand are severely battered causing difficulties for road users. Several arterial stretches like Workshop Road, Chinnakadai Street, Masi Streets, Pechiamman Padithurai Road and roads of Arasaradi, Aruldosspuram, Maravar Chavadi, Jaihindpuram, Palanganatham, South Gate, Munichalai, Meenambalpuram and Sellur are in a poor state of condition.

“The civic body must relay all these stretches,” said Mr. Vijayarajan.

The civic body must take steps to arrest discharge of sewage and dumping of garbage into water channels across the city, he demanded.

“The stagnation of sewage in these channels has increased mosquito menace for the residents,” he said.