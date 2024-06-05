Backstabbing, DMK Minister’s electoral strategy script Nainar Nagenthran’s defeat

Despite his well-planned election work, BJP candidate for Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency Nainar Nagenthran has lost his electoral battle for this segment to C. Robert Bruce of Kanniyakumari district by a margin of over 1.65 lakh votes.

Even before the election was notified and the BJP high command announced his name for Tirunelveli segment, the sitting MLA of Tirunelveli Assembly segment, who set up his election office near his hotel at Tirunelveli Junction, started meeting the electorate seeking votes for BJP’s lotus symbol, in February. However, a section of the BJP office-bearers, who were dreaming of getting the ticket, distanced themselves during his canvassing and it continued even when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Palayamkottai on February 28 to address a public meeting.

Even though these disgruntled office-bearers kept themselves away from Mr. Nainar Nagenthran’s electioneering even after he was fielded by the party, he moved his electioneering to top gear with the backing of his supporters, friends and relatives. Being a former AIADMK leader, he could also easily get the support of a few powerful AIADMK office-bearers here, who instantly ditched their party candidate M. Jansi Rani.

Similarly, Mr. Nagenthran also renewed his contacts with Christian fishermen, mostly supporters of the AIADMK and the Naam Tamilar Katchi, in 13 coastal villages.

When he was doubtful of getting Hindu Nadar votes since he belongs to Thevar community, the BJP’s Hindutva ideology came to his rescue in Radhapuram, Alangulam and Ambasamudram Assembly segments, all housing considerable ‘Ayyavazhi’ Hindu Nadar votes.

On the other hand, the Congress rank and file dissociated from ‘foreigner’ Mr. Bruce initially when he started his electioneering. They flooded the party office in Chennai and Delhi with representations appealing to the party high command to field a local leader in Tirunelveli.

Former Congress MP S.S. Ramasubbu even filed his nomination against Mr. Bruce. Though Mr. Ramasubbu’s nomination got dismissed during scrutiny, the rebellion brought to light the intra-party squabble to discourage the party workers.

Another group of Congress functionaries sent complaints to the high command that Nanguneri MLA Ruby R. Manoharan was not working for the victory of Mr. Bruce. However, Mr. Manoharan’s planned electioneering in his constituency reflected in the results.

When everything was going in favour of Mr. Nagenthran, whose electioneering had good impact among the two lakh-odd Hindu Nadar voters, the DMK high command brought in Fisheries Minister Anita R. Radhakrishnan, belonging to Hindu Nadar community and an Ayyavazhi devotee, from Thoothukudi district to win the Hindu Nadar votes and vitalise the lacklustre electioneering of Mr. Bruce. And, it did helped the Congress candidate.

Besides neutralising the ‘BJP effect’ in Radhapuram, Alangulam and Ambasamudram segments, Mr. Radhakrishnan also wooed Christian fishermen voters towards the DMK alliance.

“Mr. Radhakrishnan made a huge difference by spoiling our strategies even as our people (BJP office-bearers) backstabbed Mr. Nagenthran. And, his work reflected in the poll results, particularly in Radhapuram, Alangulam and Ambasamudram,” said an aide of Mr. Nagenthran.

His woes were compounded further by the Scheduled Caste voters, who, after seeing consolidation of Thevar votes in favour of Mr. Nagenthran through social media campaign, backed Mr. Bruce.

“We never expected that our candidate (Mr. Bruce) would win the election with a huge margin. We admit that our electioneering was not as intense as Mr. Nagenthran’s. But, we managed to romp home thanks to the last minute strategies of our major partner (DMK),” admitted K. Sankarapandian, Tirunelveli City Congress president.

Mr. Bruce promised that he would strive for the betterment of the constituency. “I have taken on lease a house at Palayamkottai from where I will function as MP. The rail overbridge at Kulavanigarpuram manned level-crossing is still a dream for the residents. I will work on this proposal to start construction of this ROB at the earliest,” he added.