Back together after half a century

“I am so grateful to have studied under M. Maria Louis, who motivated me to achieve great heights,” said A. Sivathanu Pillai, former Managing Director, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Chief of BrahMos Aerospace, as students from the 1969-batch of Thiagarajar College of Engineering got together after 50 years, here on Saturday.

Fifty students from the 1969 batch, who were accompanied by their spouses and children, had a rush of nostalgia when they met one another. They reminisced about their college days and shared the best times of their college life.

Mr. Sivathanu Pillai recalled that it was his participation as a student in the Indian Science Congress held in Madurai, which motivated him to join the Indian Space Research Organisation.

“As a student, I was thrilled when Vikram Sarabhai and Sir C.V. Raman congratulated me for the model that I exhibited,” he said.

It took more than six months for the team to trace down the address of the college mates. “Except for a very few batchmates in Madurai, all of us did not meet for the last 50 years. We are thrilled to meet our friends after so long a time,” said R. Venkatasamy, former Superintending Engineer of the State government, who is one of the organising members of the meet.

The batchmates said that they had to look at their name tags which carried photos of themselves during the college days to recognise one another. “Even though our physical appearances have changed, our friendship remains the same,” said N. Sivasubramanian, a veteran ISRO scientist.

Vish Visvabharathy, an illustrious alumnus of the college, came down to the city from Chicago for the meet. “I am here to recall our college days which acted as a springboard to achieve goals,” he said.