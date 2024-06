The body of a a new born male baby with umbilical cord was found in the Kiruthamal river near Heera Nagar in Madurai on Sunday. Acting on information from the public, police recovered the baby’s body from the river. No information on the baby or its parents is known. Thideer Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.