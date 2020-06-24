Mother, 5 others held for selling baby

The police have arrested six persons including the mother of an 18-month-old baby for allegedly selling the girl baby.
They said Roselin, 26, of Alangulam is living separately at Veeravanallur after leaving her husband V. Ganapathi, 30, who is working in a hotel in Chennai. As she decided to sell her baby due to poverty, she approached her relative N. Suresh, 30, of Cheranmahadevi. As Suresh managed to find one S. Kumar, 39, of Pallakkaal Pothukkudi near Cheranmahadevi to sell the baby, Roselin sold the baby to him for ₹ 50,000 three months ago. Kumar sold the baby to another person from whom T. Barakath Nisha, 25, of Thirumangalam in Madurai district bought the baby.
When Ganapathi met Roselin a few days ago and inquired about his daughter, she told her husband that somebody had stolen the baby when she was in the house. As Mr. Ganapathi grew suspicious, he asked Roselin to file a complaint with Veeravanallur police, who unearthed the sale of the baby. Subsequently, the police arrested Suresh, Kumar, S. Mookkammal of Vellankuzhi near Veeravanallur, K. Kannan, 38, of Vickramasingapuram, Roselin and Barakath Nisha and rescued the baby.
Further investigations are on.
