Baby rescued following complaint of illegal adoption in Madurai
Sellur police rescued a 10-month-old baby boy on Saturday after a complaint of illegal adoption between two families.
Police said the baby, born in last August, was handed over by the parents to a childless couple. Both parties had not followed the established procedures for adoption of children.
They just entered into a written agreement certified by a notary public.
After the issue came to light, Child Welfare Committee member B. Pandiarajan, lodged a complaint.
“The baby has been taken to a government home. Further enquiry is under way,” a police officer said.
