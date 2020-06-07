Baby rescued following complaint of illegal adoption in Madurai

Madurai

07 June 2020 07:40 IST

Sellur police rescued a 10-month-old baby boy on Saturday after a complaint of illegal adoption between two families.

Police said the baby, born in last August, was handed over by the parents to a childless couple. Both parties had not followed the established procedures for adoption of children.

They just entered into a written agreement certified by a notary public.

After the issue came to light, Child Welfare Committee member B. Pandiarajan, lodged a complaint.

“The baby has been taken to a government home. Further enquiry is under way,” a police officer said.