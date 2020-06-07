Madurai

Baby rescued following complaint of illegal adoption in Madurai

Sellur police rescued a 10-month-old baby boy on Saturday after a complaint of illegal adoption between two families.

Police said the baby, born in last August, was handed over by the parents to a childless couple. Both parties had not followed the established procedures for adoption of children.

They just entered into a written agreement certified by a notary public.

After the issue came to light, Child Welfare Committee member B. Pandiarajan, lodged a complaint.

“The baby has been taken to a government home. Further enquiry is under way,” a police officer said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 7:42:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/baby-rescued-following-complaint-of-illegal-adoption-in-madurai/article31770813.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY